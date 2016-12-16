FBI backs CIA assessment that Russia interfered with election to boost Trump

In another Friday afternoon bombshell, the Washington Post is reporting that FBI Director James B. Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper both support a CIA assessment that Russia intervened in the election to boost Donald Trump and help win the presidency. Despite recent reports of a disagreement between the two agencies, CIA Director John Brennan sent a memo to his staff, according to officials, that said: “Earlier this week, I met separately with (Director) FBI James Comey and DNI Jim Clapper, and there is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election.” In addition, the Post reports that the CIA told top senators in a closed-door briefing two weeks ago that it was “quite clear” that one of Russia’s goals was electing Trump.