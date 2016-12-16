Pentagon to China: Give us back our Navy drone 

The United States is demanding the return of an underwater Nave drone sized this week by a Chinese warship. The demand was made in a formal protest from the Pentagon to Beijing, the New York Times reports, with a Pentagon spokesman saying, “This is not the sort of conduct we expect from professional navies.”
The vehicle, called the Bowditch, was conducting scientific research in the South China Sea when it was captured. U.S.-China relations have already been strained since earlier this month when President-elect Donald Trump took a phone call with Taiwan, which China considers a rogue province.