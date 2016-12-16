Morning intel: Russia tried to hack GOP too; more details on Trump’s tech summit

• Russian hackers also allegedly tried to infiltrate GOP networks but were unable to, reports the Wall Street Journal . Citing unnamed officials who were kept apprised of the situation, the hackers allegedly utilized the same tactics that were used on the Democrats, but the Republican National Committee’s security defenses apparently stymied the attackers.

• While no one who attended Trump’s tech leader summit is speaking on the record, Recode‘s Kara Swisher got some juicy details: Facebook‘s COO Sheryl Sandberg and Tim Cook reportedly pushed hard for STEM education. Eric Schmidt also reportedly said that Trump should be the “software president,” which the President-elect misheard as “soft president.” One source summed up the meeting to Swisher as “weird, but not as awkward as it could have been.” You can read it all here.

• Evernote has backtracked on a clause on its new privacy policy that allowed the company to read the users’ contents, as a way to boost the company’s machine learning capabilities. Fast Company has learned that Evernote has decided to not implement the new term of service as a response to the user uproar. “We screwed up, and I want to be really clear about that,” said Evernote CEO Chris O’Neill. You can read our full scoop here.

• A new Department of Justice program that attempts to count all police-related deaths logged twice as many incidents as previous efforts by the FBI. The system, which draws data from the Guardian‘s program to keep track of police-related shootings—as well as other publicly available sources—is meant to provide more accurate data on this issue.

• Facebook has bungled yet another one of its metrics. The company admitted that one of its reporting statistics miscounted some publishers’ traffic for Instant Article content. Over the last few months, Facebook has admitted to more than a few miscounted advertising and publisher metrics.