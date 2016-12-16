Your stolen Yahoo details were sold for just 0.0003¢

The details of 1 billion Yahoo users have been sold for a reported $300,000 on the dark web, reports the New York Times. Doing the math, that means each Yahoo user’s name, birth date, phone numbers, password, security questions and answers, and backup email address were sold for just three-ten-thousandths of a cent each. Even though the hack that obtained the 1 billion user details was carried out in 2013, it only came to light this past week. Sources told the New York Times that the buyers of the information included “two known spammers and an entity that appeared more interested in espionage.”