25% of Americans admit to sharing fake news online

A survey conducted by Pew Research Center shows just how prevalent fake news is in people’s lives, reports Bloomberg . The survey was conducted with 1,002 adults between December 1 to 4. Some of its main findings:

• One-third of adults often encounter fake news online.

• Two-thirds believe the explosion of false information causes a “great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events.”

• Eighty-four percent of adults were “somewhat confident” or “very confident” they could spot fake news online.

• Fourteen percent admitted to sharing a story they knew was fake at the time, and 16% said they’ve shared a story they later realized was fake.

• Respondents were equally divided over who is responsible for combating fake news, with people saying the government, the public, tech firms that run social networks, and search engine providers should all do their part.