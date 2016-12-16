After being pulled from the shelves in October because some people reported getting sick after eating it, Soylent powder is back on sale, reports TechCrunch. The company says it identified the ingredient making people sick in its version 1.6 powder: algal flour. In the new version 1.7 powder, algal flour has been removed and other ingredients including sucralose and xanthan gum have been lessened. While Soylent powder may be back on the shelves, the Soylent bar, which contained the same troublesome algal flour is still not back on sale.