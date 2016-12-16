GM begins autonomous Chevy Bolt EV testing in Michigan

General Motors has announced it has begun testing of its autonomous Chevy Bolt EV in Michigan, reports the Verge. The testing has already begun at GM’s Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan, and on public roads on the outskirts of the facility, and in a few months, testing will begin on public roads in Detroit. The Bolt EV testing in Michigan follows public road testing of the vehicle in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, which began earlier this year. GM also announced that workers at the Orion Township assembly plant will build the test fleet of autonomous Bolt EVs.