Evening intel: Zuck’s big pitch; bitcoin lawsuit; Dylann Roof is guilty

• The white supremacist who killed nine churchgoers in South Carolina last year was found guilty on all counts . Dylann Roof faces the death penalty or life in prison.

• The IRS is investigating Coinbase, a popular bitcoin marketplace, but a Los Angeles attorney is suing to halt the probe, Fortune reports. With a subpoena, the IRS has ordered Coinbase to turn over customer account information on the grounds that bitcoin owners are more likely to be dodging taxes.

• Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook today to explain the social network’s new efforts to fight fake news. In the post, he repeated his long-held stance that he sees Facebook as a “technology company” (not a media company as many see it), but he conceded that “we have a greater responsibility than just building technology that information flows through.”

• Grocery giant Kroger Co. is offering early retirement plans to 2,000 employees in an effort to rein in costs, WSJ reports. The company is feeling the pinch from increased competition and the rise of online grocery buying.

• A federal jury has awarded $2.54 billion to Merck & Co. in a patent lawsuit against Gilead Sciences Inc. over two drugs to treat hepatitis C, Reuters reports.