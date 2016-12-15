advertisement
Afternoon intel: pigs fly in Chicago; Walmart board member touts climate initiative; DeepMind goes deeper

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

• A Chicago architectural firm has come up with a plan to shield residents from the large sign emblazoned on the side of that city’s Trump Tower. The firm wants to erect a fleet of gold floating balloon pigs to obstruct the 20-foot sign, which was already controversial before Trump’s White House bid. Hyperallergic has more.

Walmart board member Rob Walton wrote an op-ed for CNBC in which he touted the company’s climate-change efforts, including “doubling the efficiency of our U.S. fleet from 2005 to 2015” and avoiding the emission of “nearly 650,000 metric tons of CO2.”

Amazon‘s Twitch just relaxed its long-standing rule that prohibited broadcasters from chatting with their audiences without having to play a video game. Live-streamers can do so under the newly launched IRL category, VB reports

Alphabet is looking for U.S.-based AI researchers to improve collaboration with its London-based DeepMind unit. Bloomberg spotted a new job posting for an “applied research scientist position,” the first of dozens of positions to come.

• And today in “weird pay-TV promotions,” T-Mobile says it will give new customers a free year of DirecTV Now if they switch from AT&T, which actually owns DirecTV Now. The Verge has more

