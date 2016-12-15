Afternoon intel: pigs fly in Chicago; Walmart board member touts climate initiative; DeepMind goes deeper

• A Chicago architectural firm has come up with a plan to shield residents from the large sign emblazoned on the side of that city’s Trump Tower. The firm wants to erect a fleet of gold floating balloon pigs to obstruct the 20-foot sign , which was already controversial before Trump’s White House bid. Hyperallergic has more .

• Walmart board member Rob Walton wrote an op-ed for CNBC in which he touted the company’s climate-change efforts, including “doubling the efficiency of our U.S. fleet from 2005 to 2015” and avoiding the emission of “nearly 650,000 metric tons of CO2.”

• Amazon‘s Twitch just relaxed its long-standing rule that prohibited broadcasters from chatting with their audiences without having to play a video game. Live-streamers can do so under the newly launched IRL category, VB reports.

• Alphabet is looking for U.S.-based AI researchers to improve collaboration with its London-based DeepMind unit. Bloomberg spotted a new job posting for an “applied research scientist position,” the first of dozens of positions to come.

• And today in “weird pay-TV promotions,” T-Mobile says it will give new customers a free year of DirecTV Now if they switch from AT&T, which actually owns DirecTV Now. The Verge has more.