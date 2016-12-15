To combat food waste, the USDA overhauls meat and dairy labels

According to a 2013 report , Americans throw out $162 billion worth of food each year, or $1,500 per family of four. Part of this has to do with the fact that 90% of Americans misinterpret date labels and throw away food prematurely.

Yesterday, the USDA laid out guidance that manufacturers and retailers should use one universal “Best if Used By” date label rather than the 50 different labels currently in use today. They will also clarify that dates are designed to “help consumers and retailers decide when food is of best quality.”