Florida court orders iPhone owner to turn over his passcode to the police

Earlier this year, Apple and the FBI feuded for months in public and in the courts over the government’s demand that the company unlock an iPhone linked to the San Bernardino shooting. The bureau was eventually able to hack its way into the phone on its own. Now, a state appeals court in Florida is ordering a man suspected of voyeurism to surrender his iPhone 5 passcode to the police, so that they can access his photos. The decision contradicts a ruling in Virginia that a suspect can’t be required to turn over their passcode since that could violate their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, reports The Next Web.
