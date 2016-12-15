Morning intel: Talking bots coming to Skype; Tom Wheeler to step down

• Microsoft ‘s work in AI goes well beyond text; the company is also working on building talking bots that can be used in Skype . In a blog post , Skype showed off some of the bots it’s been using—which includes stuff from partners like UPS, Expedia, and StubHub.

• CNBC is reporting that FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler—a strong supporter of net neutrality—plans to step down. January 20 will be his last day.

• British shows are finally coming to the cord-cutter’s TV. U.K. broadcasters BBC and ITV are partnering up for an over-the-top service called BritBox that would stream British shows to U.S. screens. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but Ars Technica reports that the service will be available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and web browsers.

• Instagram has announced that it has more than 600 million monthly active users. That’s quite a bit up from the 500 million MAUs the app announced six months ago.