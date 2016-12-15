Here’s what America’s tech titans talked about with Trump

Yesterday Trump met with some of the country’s most powerful and influential tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos , Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg, Larry Page, Eric Schmidt, and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, among others, to talk about the challenges and opportunities facing the industry and the economy as a whole.

During his campaign, Trump openly attacked many of the companies represented in the room, but as the New York Times reports, Trump was much more conciliatory in the meeting, telling the tech leaders “This is a truly amazing group of people. I’m here to help you folks do well. There’s nobody like you in the world. In the world! There’s nobody like the people in this room.” Among the topics discussed were:

• the need for more vocational education

• the benefits and drawbacks of trading with China

• immigration, with Trump saying he wants “smart and talented people here”

• the possibility of using data analysis technology to detect and help get rid of government waste

• Bloomberg also notes that infrastructure and the repatriation of technology companies’ overseas cash were also discussed