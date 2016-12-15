Uber’s new Beacon hardware will lead to fewer car mix-ups this New Year’s Eve

Select Uber drivers in Miami, Nashville, Denver, Belfast, and Newcastle will be given the company’s new Beacon gadget before New Year’s Eve in order to help Uber users more easily identify their rides when the car arrives to pick them up, reports the Verge. The Beacon is essentially a glowing Uber logo drivers stick to their windshields. When an Uber passenger books their ride, they can choose the color they want the Beacon to be so they can identify which car is theirs–hopefully preventing those awkward Uber mix-ups in busy areas. Uber will roll out Beacon devices to more cities in 2017, with hopes of them being in all Uber vehicles by the end of next year.