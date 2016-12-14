Smartphones could be a powerful tool for cardiovascular research (study)

Researchers at Stanford University’s school of medicine recently released the results of a study to assess whether smartphones can be used to monitor peoples’ heart health remotely. Stanford released a free app in 2015 called MyHeartCounts. That app was built using Apple’s ResearchKit, a tool that makes it easier for developers to use data collected from a mobile phone in their medical research.

Researchers were able to collect activity-related data and other relevant information from just shy of 5,000 people within weeks. That’s significant, as it typically takes far longer (and is far more expensive) to recruit patients for studies. The goal for the study in the long-term is to demonstrate the importance of physical activity for heart health and to understand the behaviors that will motivate people to move. Read the research paper here.