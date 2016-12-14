Here is the seating chart for Trump’s tech summit today

Here is my hand-scrawled seating chart of the attendees at Donald Trump’s big tech summit this afternoon… with the exception of Jack Dorsey, who was apparently not invited due to Twitter‘s reluctance to accept the Trump campaign’s “Crooked Hillary” emoji a few months ago. Among those who traipsed to Trump Tower for the roundtable meeting: Apple CEO Tim Cook; Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; Alphabet CEO Larry Page; Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; IBM CEO Ginni Rometty; Trump transition team member Peter Thiel; and three of Trump’s adult children. (Thanks to Quartz for some of the final additions.)