Spotify’s year-end playlists are exactly the healing music everyone needed for 2016

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

They say music lifts the soul, and in a year as soul-wrenching as this one often was, a lot of us needed a reason to sing again. Streaming giant Spotify did its part to help this week with its year-end feature in which rounds up the top songs of its respective users and delivers personalized playlists. 

Judging from some of the reactions on Twitter, rediscovering favorite tracks makes music fans either gleefully happy or tearfully nostalgic—both of which are good news for Spotify’s brand. 

 

What’s interesting about the glowing praise is how it contrasts the sometimes cynical response to Facebook‘s year-in-review videos, which drew complaints from users who said they had no interest in reliving the past 12 months. In addition to an exhausting presidential election that forced everyone to reexamine their view of reality, 2016 saw the unexpected death of music luminaries including David Bowie and Prince. 

