Evernote users vow to ditch service over questionable new privacy policy

By Emily Price1 minute Read

Evernote has a new privacy policy going into effect on January 23, and it has many users upset to a point where they might leave the service altogether.

The wording of the new policy suggests that Evernote employees will now have access to users’ private data, including photos and notes they upload to the service. The access is being given to employees “primarily to make sure that our machine learning technologies are working correctly.”

The idea here is that employees might look at a document that was previously only viewed by a computer. According to the new policy, the reasons employees might access your data appears to be broad to say the least: “We need to do so for troubleshooting purposes or to maintain and improve the Service.” In truth, that could mean practically anything.

We’ve reached out to Evernote for a comment or clarification on the new policy.

