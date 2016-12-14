Evernote users vow to ditch service over questionable new privacy policy

Evernote has a new privacy policy going into effect on January 23, and it has many users upset to a point where they might leave the service altogether.

The wording of the new policy suggests that Evernote employees will now have access to users’ private data, including photos and notes they upload to the service. The access is being given to employees “primarily to make sure that our machine learning technologies are working correctly.”

The idea here is that employees might look at a document that was previously only viewed by a computer. According to the new policy, the reasons employees might access your data appears to be broad to say the least: “We need to do so for troubleshooting purposes or to maintain and improve the Service.” In truth, that could mean practically anything.

I used @evernote ever since their offline version. I decided to stay w/ them, paying on and off. But today’s announcement may turn me off. — nukirk.digi.tal (@nukirk) December 14, 2016

Time to uninstall Evernote. Like, right now. https://t.co/NQdPviUv5d — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) December 14, 2016

We’ve reached out to Evernote for a comment or clarification on the new policy.