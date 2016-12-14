Ashley Madison couldn’t afford to pay the fine related to its data breach so the government reduced it by 90%

Following last year’s massive data breach, the owner of the pro-adultery website Ashley Madison agreed to pay an FTC fine of $17.5 million for its “reckless disregard for data security.” But the company couldn’t afford to pay that much, so the government is reducing it to just $1.7 million, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said today. The payment will be divided among the states and the FTC. New York will receive $81,330.