This Harvard professor believes 20 Electoral College voters will switch sides 

Next Monday, 538 Electoral College members will cast their official vote for president at their respective state capitals. 306 are Republicans and 232 are Democrats. However, it will only take 37 Republicans to switch sides to at least stall Trump’s election.

Larry Lessig, a Harvard professor of constitutional law, launched “Electors Trust,” an organization providing legal counsel to Republican electors considering voting against Trump. He believes there are already 20 who have shown interest, which is more than half the necessary number to change the outcome of the election.

(This goes against Republican National Committee sources that say there is an operation underway to ensure Republican electors stay loyal to Trump. So far, it has only found one elector, Chris Suprum of Texas, willing to switch votes.)

