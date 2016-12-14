Amazon achieves first drone delivery

Jeff Bezos announced today on Twitter that Amazon had made its first drone delivery to a customer in Cambridgeshire, England. It is part of the company’s Prime Air program that Bezos is hoping will radically change its shipping model and ensure its place as the dominant online retailer in years to come.

According to the New York Times, regulators in the United Kingdom have been more accommodating about drone delivery technology than those in the U.S. In July, Amazon signed an agreement with the British to allow the testing of drones in rural and suburban areas.