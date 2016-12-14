These were the most popular topics on Medium this year, as traffic skyrocketed on the platform

Readers spent a total of 303 years poring through all the posts about Donald Trump on Medium this past year (and 219 years reading everything about Hillary Clinton). That’s just one of the many stats provided by the media platform, whose traffic skyrocketed in 2016, with unique monthly views growing from 25 million to 60 million, and an explosion in content, with a quadrupling of posts and plenty of new contributors from Mark Cuban and Sam Altman to Elizabeth Warren and Amy Schumer. It also became a place for company execs to share news, such as Ford CEO Mark Field announcing the acquisition of an autonomous vehicle startup and Twitter cofounder Biz Stone introducing his new company, Jelly.
Here are the top topics of posts on Medium this year (and how many years in total that readers spent poring through all those stories):