Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick to join Trump advisory team

On Wednesday, Donald Trump’s transition team announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will join an advisory team for the President-elect. Among the other newly announced members to the Strategic and Policy Forum are Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi. The forum will be headed up by private equity firm Blackstone CEO Stephen A. Schwartzman and “is designed to provide direct input to the President from many of the best and brightest in the business world in a frank, non-bureaucratic and non-partisan manner,” according to a release penned by the Trump-Pence transition team.