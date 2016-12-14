Morning intel: Amazon Video expands internationally (sans China); all eyes on Trump’s tech summit

• Amazon ‘s Prime Video on-demand service is now available in almost every country around the world except China, reports Reuters . This is part of Amazon’s plan to expand internationally as well as compete with companies like Netflix .

• Ahead of Donald Trump’s meeting with tech leaders today at 2 p.m. in New York, IBM CEO Ginny Rometty announced that the company has plans to hire 25,000 new employees in the U.S., reports Bloomberg. The CEO, who is part of Trump’s transition team, says she plans to invest $1 billion over the next four years as a way to provide more tech jobs in the country. All eyes will be on the meeting this afternoon, which includes heavyweights like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Sheryl Sandberg. Be sure to read our coverage leading up to the summit.

• Starting today, Uber will be offering self-driving cars to passengers in San Francisco, reports the New York Times. This is the second location where the company has piloted this sort of program, after launching a self-driving fleet in Pittsburgh earlier this year.

• One of the most high-profile legal battles for Gawker appears to finally be over. A judge has approved the settlement between Gawker and Hulk Hogan. This means that the years-long saga, which culminated in the website filing for bankruptcy, is now finally coming to an end. Peter Thiel, mind you, is reportedly funding other lawsuits against the site, so perhaps this isn’t the true end.