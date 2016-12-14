Now you can broadcast live video directly in Twitter

Starting today, whether you’re narrating your baby’s first steps or interviewing protesters in Poland, you can broadcast that live video directly in a tweet. It’s the latest update to Periscope , the social media giant’s livestreaming service. And your audience in the video can interact with you by commenting and sending hearts to show their support, while those tweets can be retweeted and liked just like a regular tweet.

“The way we’re thinking about this is that Twitter is where people go to experience live video anywhere in the world so it’s a natural evolution for us, making you feel like you’re actually there, whether it’s happening right outside your window or halfway around the globe,” Sara Haider, senior engineering manager at Twitter tells Fast Company. She says that a select group of content creators, who are quite new to live video, have been tapped to create their own videos around the world in the next few days and weeks.

And does the company trust Twitter’s most powerful and notorious user, Donald Trump, to go live with video, at any time of day or night on any topic he chooses? “Anyone on Twitter will be able to go live,” emphasizes Haider.