Facebook launches Parents Portal to help mom and dad better manage their children’s online life

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The portal is a set of safety guidelines and resources that help parents and their younger children discover how Facebook works, including everything from setting up an account to finding friends, TechCrunch reports. It also includes a section of tips on talking to their children about online etiquette and safety. Parents (and their kids) can check out the portal here.

