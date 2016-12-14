Facebook spokesperson calls possible Muslim registry a “straw man”

The spokesperson made the comments after mistakenly replying to an email a reporter sent, thinking he was forwarding the reporter’s query on to others at Facebook , BuzzFeed reports. The reporter initially emailed the company seeking an answer to whether Facebook would use its data on users to help compile a national registry of Muslims in the United States—a plan Donald Trump has long espoused.

BuzzFeed was seeking clarification on Facebook’s stance since Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is attending a tech summit at Trump Tower today and because more than 60 engineers and employees from major tech companies have signed a pledge that they would not comply “with practices that could be used to target people or build databases based on their religious beliefs,” BuzzFeed reports. Here’s what the Facebook spokesperson accidentally replied to the reporter:

Happy to talk to her off record about why this is attacking a straw man. Also I heard back from her that she may or may not write an additional piece depending on what response she gets from companies. So sounds like not making any stmt on record is the way to go.

Facebook has since declined to comment on their spokesperson’s accidental reply.