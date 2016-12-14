Data scientists are going to love this amazing Stanford drone video

Researchers at the university used a drone to shoot bird’s-eye video of pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, cars, buses, and golf carts moving on a college campus in order to compile a large data set on how social etiquette helps forms common sense navigational rules. The researchers compiled the data set in hopes it can be used to design new algorithms that can better solve target tracking or trajectory forecasting tasks.
