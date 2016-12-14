Instagram’s new “Save” feature lets you manage your memories

It’s not a capability with the potential to redefine what Instagram is, like live video broadcasting or Snapchat-style stories . But the app’s newest feature, debuting today on iOS, Android, and Windows, is handy nonetheless. It’s a bookmarking tool that lets you save any photo or video into a section that only you can see , viewable from your profile.

The feature addresses a problem that’s occasionally rankled me on Twitter, Facebook, and just about every social network I care about: They all keep everything forever, but don’t make it easy to find an item once it’s scrolled down in your feed. (Facebook does have a “Save” feature, but I’m darned if I know where saved posts go.) With Instagram, one tap will let you keep your favorite moments from vanishing in that never-ending stream of stuff.