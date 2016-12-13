Here’s what Silicon Valley’s top execs are expected to discuss with Trump at Wednesday’s tech summit

On Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Trump Tower, Silicon Valley’s most powerful execs—among them Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt , Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella—will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the much-anticipated tech summit. Also expected to attend are the CEOs of Intel, IBM, Oracle, and Cisco.

The agenda of the meeting, organized by legendary investor and Trump transition team member Peter Thiel, hasn’t been made public. But the discussion is expected to touch on the following issues, per several reports: job creation, possible repatriation of overseas earnings, corporate tax reform, China, immigration policy (especially the issuance of H-1B visas), net neutrality, antitrust enforcement, encryption, and government demands for user data.