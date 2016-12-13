Evening intel: Waymo drives itself, Hertz misses, YouTube propaganda

• Google ‘s self-driving car unit is being spun out into a separate company called Waymo . It’s another sign that building expensive things in the real world is not Mountain View’s cup of tea. Google’s Alphabet also recently put the breaks on the expansion of its Fiber project, likely an effort to rein in the huge costs associated with laying fiber-optic cable.

• John Tague is out as the CEO of Hertz Global after an earnings miss for the rental-car company. Tague will be replaced early next year by Kathryn Marinello, who most recently worked as a senior adviser for Ares Capital Management, Bloomberg reports.

• Magazine giant Time Inc. is losing its chief revenue officer, Mark Ford, who has been with the company for 32 years, MediaLife reports. Ford’s exit is another sign of big changes at the hands of newly installed CEO Rich Battista, who is tasked with stepping up the print-dependent company’s digital transformation.

• New information about the gunman who stormed a D.C.-area pizza place last week shines a light on YouTube‘s role in the spread of disinformation. As Ars Technica reports, the gunman had apparently been watching videos related to the baseless “pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

• And finally, do you have any bold health care predictions for 2017? Tweet Fast Company’s Christina Farr at @chrissyfarr with the hashtag #boldhcpredictions. The more outrageous the better.