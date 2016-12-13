Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe is stepping down—VR company will split into two divisions

Brendan Iribe , the chief executive of Facebook’s Oculus unit, is stepping down from the big chair. The VR company will break up into two divisions —one for PCs and one for mobile—with Iribe taking the reins of the PC division, he wrote in a blog post today. Jon Thomason, currently the company’s head of software, will run the mobile division. The pair will work with CTO Mike Schroepfer to find a new chief. Iribe wrote in the post that he has missed the “day-to-day involvement in building a brand new product.”

Analysts estimate that Oculus’s Rift headset has sold 350,000 units this year, but caution that VR as an industry is still facing a slower adoption rate than some expect.

The Verge reports that founder Palmer Luckey, who courted controversy for funding a pro-Trump meme operation, will remain with the company in an undisclosed role.