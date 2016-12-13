Here’s the alleged typo that helped the Russians hack the election

An interesting New York Times report fleshes out the timeline for the cyberattack that gave Russian hackers access to a decade’s worth of emails from John Podesta—an event with devastating consequences for the Democrats that may have influenced the results of the election.

According to the Times, it began with an email phishing scheme designed to look like an alert from Google, which warned Clinton campaign staffers to change their Gmail passwords. An aide with access to Podesta’s account reportedly spotted one of those phishing attempts and sent it to a computer technician to see if it was kosher before someone clicked on the “change password” button.

Charles Delavan, an aide to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, reportedly replied: “This is a legitimate email. John needs to change his password immediately.” So someone clicked the button and exposed Podesta’s email database to the hackers. But Delavan told the Times his advice was the result of a typo:

“Mr. Delavan, in an interview, said that his bad advice was a result of a typo: He knew this was a phishing attack, as the campaign was getting dozens of them. He said he had meant to type that it was an “illegitimate” email, an error that he said has plagued him ever since.”

Read the full story here.

[Photo: Unsplash user Andrew Neel]