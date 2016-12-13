The internet shares its boldest health care predictions for 2017

It’s that time of year. My inbox has been filing up with experts willing to share their health predictions for the coming year. Most are not particularly surprising: telemedicine, more apps for wellness, and so on. So I asked my community on Twitter to share some of its bold and/or outlandish predictions.
@chrissyfarr Beautiful, believable virtual humans for anxiety, mindfulness, and behavioral health. On smartphones, in VR/AR, everywhere.
@chrissyfarr I’m in! another one, providers start asking patients for advice because patients go out and learn everything #boldhcpredictions
@chrissyfarr more overdue than outlandish: #bigdata & #PrecisionMedicine helping women better understand their bodies & #reproductivehealth
@chrissyfarr hmm @SarahKerruish @antidote_me is doing really interesting things in access to clinical trials that I think will shake shit up
Got ideas? Share them with me @chrissyfarr and use the hashtag #boldhcpredictions