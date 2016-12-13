Wanted: emoji translator

BBC reports that a London-based firm is looking to fill the role of an emoji translator. The job will involve helping to navigate cross-cultural misunderstandings caused by emojis. It turns out, emojis have come to mean very different things in different countries. The waving-hand emoji, which means “hello” or “goodbye” in the U.S., has come to represent the middle finger in China. The friendly poop emoji is a good luck charm in Japan.