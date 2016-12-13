Digital divide: black and Hispanic households are more likely to be mobile-only

An exhaustive new report from Free Press highlights the ongoing digital divide among U.S. racial groups and the impact of systemic discrimination on Internet adoption. I encourage everyone to give it a read .

One of the most salient points is the data on households that get their internet exclusively from mobile devices. According to the report, 28% of black and Hispanic households with internet access are mobile-only, compared with only 18% of white households with internet access. It’s a gap that persists even when researchers adjusted for income, Free Press says. Only a quarter of low-income white families with internet access are mobile-only, but that number rises to 36% among low-income Hispanic households and 37% among low-income black households.

Free Press called the connectivity differences “troubling” given that mobile-only households typically do not have access to the broad range of benefits available to consumers with home internet service. The disparity may also negatively impact students from mobile-only households who increasingly rely on high-speed internet connectivity for school assignments and research.

[Image: Free Press]