Digital divide: black and Hispanic households are more likely to be mobile-only

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

An exhaustive new report from Free Press highlights the ongoing digital divide among U.S. racial groups and the impact of systemic discrimination on Internet adoption. I encourage everyone to give it a read

One of the most salient points is the data on households that get their internet exclusively from mobile devices. According to the report, 28% of black and Hispanic households with internet access are mobile-only, compared with only 18% of white households with internet access. It’s a gap that persists even when researchers adjusted for income, Free Press says. Only a quarter of low-income white families with internet access are mobile-only, but that number rises to 36% among low-income Hispanic households and 37% among low-income black households. 

Free Press called the connectivity differences “troubling” given that mobile-only households typically do not have access to the broad range of benefits available to consumers with home internet service. The disparity may also negatively impact students from mobile-only households who increasingly rely on high-speed internet connectivity for school assignments and research.

[Image: Free Press]         

