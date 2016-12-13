Teen vaping just went down for the first time ever

A recent study at the University of Michigan found that vaping and hookah use has declined among U.S. teens for the first time ever this year. The rate of adolescents using the devices has been gradually increasing since 2011 , when it first started to rise over near-zero percent.

“In the past, we have seen new drugs follow a pattern in which use increases at a fast pace during a honeymoon period and then reverses course and declines as knowledge of the substance’s drawbacks became known,” says Richard Miech, a senior investigator in the Monitoring the Future project, the program at the University responsible for the study. He says that over the next few years the group will be able to determine whether this year’s results represent a pause in the growth or the beginning of a decline.

Smoking among teens peaked in 1997 and has been on the decline since. One of the fears of vaping and hookah use is that they will ultimately lead to smoking.

[Photo: Flickr user Jörg Schubert]