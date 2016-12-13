Here’s how to get Apple’s new emojis for iOS 10.2

More than 100 new emojis were added as part of Apple’s iOS 10.2 update Monday. The additions include everything from a shark, a baguette, and strips of bacon, to a clown, a fencer, and a pregnant woman. There’s even a gorilla emoji, which some have interpreted as an homage to the late Harambe. And let’s not talk about that one with the Pinocchio nose.
You can visit the Apple website here for more information about the new images. To get the full set, you have to download and install the latest update on your iPhone or iPad. Apple has the full instructions here.