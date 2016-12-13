Upstart Goby tries to shake up the sleepy electric toothbrush market

The oral care industry is dominated by the big conglomerates Oral-B and Philips. But a new player, Goby , is trying to shake things up with a new direct-to-consumer model, developed with the help of the people who brought us Harry’s Razors. For $50, you get an electric toothbrush with a rotating head, which is about on par with other brands.

But they’ve made a few helpful design tweaks to the standard brush. For instance, it only needs to be charged twice a month, which you can do by USB or electric plug. It also comes with a hygienic base that can be easily cleaned, avoiding gross buildup. And you can sign up for a quarterly subscription program so that new heads are delivered to you exactly when you need them.

The biggest difference, though, is that the brush is colorful and fun, and comes from a brand that is relatable and full of personality.