Longtime Reddit GM joins Airtime, a mobile group video platform founded by Sean Parker

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Erik Martin, the longtime general manager of Reddit, is joining mobile group video platform Airtime, where he’ll serve as VP of Marketing. Founded by Napster cofounder Sean Parker, Airtime allows users to share and view the YouTube, Spotify, and Twitch content they’re consuming in group chats. Martin also previously worked as the VP of Member Engagement at WeWork.

