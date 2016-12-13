The secret to a successful subscription model appears to be brand incubation

It’s a tale of two subscription boxes. In 2010, Birchbox launched with a bang, spurring other entrepreneurs to sell everything from underwear to soap to sex toys through subscriptions. But these days, Birchbox is suffering financially, cutting 15% of staff, and is not profitable. Many other subscription companies have already folded.

But bucking that trend is FabFitFun, a quarterly subscription box founded the same year as Birchbox. This year, the cash-flow positive company generated $40 million in revenue, three times its revenue for 2015. Unlike Birchbox, which offers product samples, FabFitFun incubates brands then partners with them to offer full-size products in the boxes. While Birchbox is counting on customers to end up buying products at its stores, FabFitFun makes money on the box itself, which costs $49.99 a quarter.

It appears to have landed on a successful subscription commerce formula.