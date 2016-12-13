advertisement
Airfare prediction app Hopper is on an upward trajectory

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Canadian airfare prediction app Hopper, which launched in 2007, has made a name for itself for forecasting future flight prices with accuracy, up to a year in advance of departure. It’s been growing fast: Hopper users have tracked 18 million trips since launch. Hopper is the now the #1 travel app in 37 countries.

