Morning intel: More journalists jailed now than ever; Google, Cuba ink deal

• A new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists says that there are more jailed journalists now than since the organization began tallying this data in 1990 . There are 259 jailed journalists as of December 1, 2016. Turkey accounts for nearly one-third of those behind bars.

• Cuba and Google have reportedly reached a deal that would install data servers on the island, reports the Associated Press. This would make it possible for the country to have fast internet, instead of relying on weak signal transmissions to access data stored far away. Internet is both very slow and very expensive in Cuba; while this deal would likely make access a little faster, it’s unclear whether the Cuban government would attempt to make it easier for all citizens to connect. Google has long been working with the U.S. government trying to bring internet to Cuba.

• Earlier this year, Apple decided to not use Samsung‘s A-series chips to power the iPhone 7. Now Samsung is reportedly considering spinning off that division of its company, writes 9to5Mac. Apple has spurned Samsung before for other chipmakers. Now it seems it may want to exit the Apple horse race once and for all and focus more on Android.

• Does Donald Trump receive daily intelligence briefings? Not quite daily but maybe more than weekly. Earlier reports said the president-elect generally opts not to do the briefings, and receives them around once a week. But Reince Priebus told Fox & Friends, as reported by the Hill, this morning that Trump does indeed get daily briefings. “He’s doing his intelligence briefings every day and we do the presidential briefing, I think this week we’ll have three presidential briefings in the five days,” Priebus said.

• “Fake news” has been the phrase du jour of late, with many people saying the occurrence of slanted or completely false digital content potentially swayed the election. Germany is now scared of fake news too, and some politicians are pushing for its dissemination to become a criminal act. Some also fear that the Russian government may be trying to use content platforms to manipulate next year’s German election.