Donald Trump just picked the ExxonMobil CEO to be his Secretary of State

It’s not just bankers Trump is staffing his administration with. The president-elect has just chosen ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson to be his Secretary of State, reports Bloomberg. Tillerson has accepted Trump’s offer, but the battle is probably just beginning. Both Democrats and Republicans in the senate have expressed concern about Tillerson’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, meaning that Trump and Tillerson can expect a tough confirmation fight. However, if Tillerson is confirmed he will be the first oil executive to run the State Department.