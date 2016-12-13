Now Google is shelving its plans to build its own self-driving vehicles

Recently Apple was reported to have abandoned plans to make its own branded self-driving cars in favor of working on a software platform that other self-driving car manufacturers can build upon. Now Google is following suit, according to a report from The Information. The reports says that Chauffeur, as the search giant’s autonomous car unit is known internally, is abandoning plans to make its own self-driving vehicles in favor of working with established car manufacturers who will include Chauffeur’s self-driving features. However, this switch does not affect Google’s reported plans to bring a self-driving fleet of taxis into service in 2017, the Information reports.