Here’s what Twitter wants Jack Dorsey to ask Edward Snowden during their interview

Today Twitter ‘s Jack Dorsey will interview Edward Snowden on Periscope , reports Recode . The interview will take place at 9:05 am PT and can be watched on the @PardonSnowden Twitter account. Anyone is free to submit questions they’d like Dorsey to ask Snowden via the #AskSnowden hashtag. Here’s a roundup of what some people want asked:

#AskSnowden what is the best way to keep your information safe from the government does a VPN work @Snowden — Alex Padillaᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ (@tepa_1002121) December 13, 2016

#AskSnowden have you spoken to Assange since Oct. 16th?Why hasn’t his internet been re-established?Do you believe his DMS will be unlocked? — Rock (@rckchalk) December 13, 2016

#AskSnowden Do you have any useful tips to separate fact from fiction ? — David Bernier (@doubledeckerpot) December 13, 2016

#AskSnowden Hi Edward. Are you concerned that Trump may try to do a deal with Putin to have you extradited back to the US? — Paul Williams (@Pwill666) December 13, 2016

With technology developing & evolving, what’s the thing you’re most worried about, in terms of both surveillance & in general? #AskSnowden — yazmin (@woIverinc) December 13, 2016

#asksnowden do aliens/UFO/ extraterrestrials exists? If yes, where are they now? — donaldchee (@donaldchee) December 13, 2016

Have you seen Snowden film? And what’s the rate of its truth? #asksnowden @AskSnowden @pardonsnowden — Marwa Altaki ???? (@MarwaAltaki) December 13, 2016

@PardonSnowden #AskSnowden Will you release the files that you still have? Is there anything there that’s vital to international democracy? — Karen Honey (@IamKarenHoney) December 13, 2016

What do you miss most about your "previous life," i.e. before your decision to take your info public? Thank you. #AskSnowden — The Writer’s Editor (@writerseditor) December 13, 2016

#AskSnowden in ur opinion, Why CIA failed 2 intercept Russian intel interference in US elections? — Basma El Baz (@BaSsmaEBaz) December 13, 2016