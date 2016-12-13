Bill Gates called Donald Trump to urge support for green energy

The tech billionaire, who is actively trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a new $1 billion fund, revealed he had a phone call with President-elect Donald Trump , who has described climate change as a hoax, reports Bloomberg . The call lasted about eight minutes and happened a few weeks ago Gates revealed:

“The key point I was pushing there was the opportunity for innovation in not only energy but also medicine and education and encouraging the idea that that’s a great deal and a great thing for American leadership.”

When asked if the talk he had with Trump made him optimistic, Gates said, “Well, we’ll see. Innovations could be bipartisan. We should all do our best.”

Gates has recently used his connections and personal money to help build the Breakthrough Energy Ventures investment fund, which in 2017 will invest $1 billion in energy-related technologies that will reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.