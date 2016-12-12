advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here’s Pac-Man running on the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Apple meant for developers to use the Touch Bar to make their apps more navigable and usable. Many have. Some have also tried to make the Touch Bar more fun. Like developer Henry Franks, who created a Pac-Man hack for Touch Bar. Here’s the video, courtesy of Mashable

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life