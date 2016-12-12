Apple update brings new TV app to Apple TV

The TV app , which was announced in October, is Apple’s attempt to provide a unified tool for discovering and managing TV content, and for quickly turning on shows you want to watch. Think of it as an Apple Music-flavored programming guide for Apple TV.

With the TV app, Apple also announced that you can tell Siri things like “Watch ABC News” and the show will appear on your Apple TV (or iPad, or iPhone) regardless of which video app (channel) has it.

Apple TV has been getting improvements for better ease of use. You authenticate yourself for paid content one device, and be signed in on all your other iDevices. You can start watching a show on Apple TV and continue watching it on your iPad (or vice versa), immediately. Suggestions are working better, too: You can now ask Siri things like “What should I watch tonight” or “Show me great holiday movies for kids.”