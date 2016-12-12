Apple may invest $1B in SoftBank’s $100B tech fund: report

Apple has held talks with SoftBank about possibly investing up to $1 billion in its new technology fund, according to the Wall Street Journal . The Japanese telecom plans to raise $100 billion total.

Last week, Donald Trump met with SoftBank CEO Masatoshi Son, who said he would invest $50 billion into the U.S. with the hope of creating 50,000 jobs. The investment, if it comes to fruition, will come out of the technology fund Apple may contribute to. The SoftBank fund will place financial bets on emerging technologies. If the deal between Apple and SoftBank goes through, it will be Apple’s second major investment of the year. Earlier in 2016, the company plunked down a $1 billion investment in the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.